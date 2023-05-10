Conservatives are lauding Tucker Carlson for the forthcoming launch of his new show on Twitter following his shocking exit from Fox News.

On Tuesday, Carlson announced he would be broadcasting “a new version of the show we’ve been doing for six and a half years” on Twitter in the near future. The move comes just weeks after Fox News claimed it and the star anchor “agreed to part ways,” though well-placed sources say he is still under contract and executives at the network are attempting to sideline him through the 2024 election.

Following the announcement of his impending broadcasts, conservative and populist media figures applauded his move to remain independent of major networks.

Tucker just declared war on FOX. And the rest of the stinking Media. And his battlefield will be Twitter. pic.twitter.com/yvbluqB9GE — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 10, 2023

Dr. Sebatstian Gorka tweeted that Carlson not only “just declared war on Fox” but also on ‘the rest of the stinking Media,” adding that “his battlefield will be Twitter.”

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, “I think Tucker just one-upped Fox and the entire system because [Twitter CEO] Elon and Tucker together will absolutely be able to create a debate that we need.”

Musk emphasized on Tuesday that he and Carlson “have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever,” a move which Dinesh D’Souza respected.

Wow! No deal? This makes Tucker’s decision all the more impressive. He’s going with free speech and the market, and that’s the best way to go — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 9, 2023

“Wow! No deal? This makes Tucker’s decision all the more impressive,” D’Souza wrote. “He’s going with free speech and the market, and that’s the best way to go.”

Benny Johnson, the host of Newsmax’s The Benny Report, asserted he had “direct knowledge” that Carlson “turned down *multiple* 8 & 9 figure offers over the past week.”

Hard to overstate what this Tucker move means for the digital landscape. Tucker turned down *multiple* 8 & 9 figure offers over the past week (I have direct knowledge of a few) Instead, Tucker bet on Elon Musk and his commitment to free speech & independent media. True Legend. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2023

“Instead, Tucker bet on Elon Musk and his commitment to free speech & independent media,” Johnson added.

It’s 2021 Donald Trump is banned on Twitter Deplatforming of truth-tellers happens on an hour-by-hour basis with no regard for the TOS Twitter is run by degenerate diversity hires & the FBI 18 months later, Tucker is moving his show exclusively to Twitter Thank you @elonmusk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2023

Conservative influencer Rogan O’Handley listed a number of items he sees Carlson as “free to expose” now that he is independent of corporate influence:

When Rasmussen Reports tweeted that the majority of respondents consider legacy media outlets “fake news,” psychologist Jordan Peterson noted, “Wait until [Carlson] gets going.”

Populist Democrat comedian Jimmy Dore, who had appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, asserted that Carlson was “fired for telling the truth about important things like war & corruption of news media by big pharma, not for lying about them,” and welcomed him to the platform.

Still the only mainstream journo to tell the truth about Ukraine or allow anti-war voices on his show. Remember, @TuckerCarlson was fired for telling the truth about important things like war & corruption of news media by big pharma, not for lying about them. Welcome to twitter! https://t.co/UmTVQXBWCr — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) May 10, 2023

“Still the only mainstream journo to tell the truth about Ukraine or allow anti-war voices on his show,” he added.

Good morning to everyone especially Tucker for going independent and using Twitter. He’s going to be 100x bigger and can say what he wants now. 🍿🍿🍿 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 10, 2023

Now the important message that Tucker shares will be accessible to the entire world via Twitter. This is a monumental moment. Cannot wait to see this! https://t.co/Er0l9LzNux — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 9, 2023

I don't see how you be hatin from outside the club when none of your shows can even get close to one million views! https://t.co/tKGDLIT1du pic.twitter.com/YVJlMM5zK9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2023

While many on the right praised the move, left-wing establishment media figure Brian Stelter asserted that “This move by Tucker may cement the idea of Twitter as right-wing website,” while appearing on NBC News’ Hallie Jackson Now.

NBC’s reaction to Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: “Will anybody be able to police what Carlson says or is this the point? It’s just a free for all?” pic.twitter.com/BmgZpPGFlm — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 10, 2023

*Tucker Carlson announces he’s going to use features on Twitter that are accessible to all users* Corporate Media: pic.twitter.com/lMJXgWF13f — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 10, 2023

Progressive MSNBC host Chris Hayes offered a similar take: