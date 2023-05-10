Joe Biden fundraised off of former President Donald Trump’s CNN town hall appearance on Wednesday, asking people if they “want four more years of that?”

“It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that? If you don’t, pitch in to our campaign,” the president tweeted Wednesday night.

It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that? If you don’t, pitch in to our campaign.https://t.co/EwCflbYn22 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 11, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, former President Donald Trump largely dominated the CNN town hall on Wednesday as he blew through Kaitlan Collins’ questioning and speaking almost unopposed:

Former President Donald Trump steamrolled CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during Wednesday’s Townhall event in New Hampshire, dismissing her politically biased and outdated questions, effectively reducing her role as the moderator by speaking directly to the audience about the “gotcha” topics a visibly irritated Collins continually posed throughout the night. The highly anticipated townhall event, teased by Trump, boded well for the former president, despite Collins’s attempt to begin the event with a series of contentious topics and arguably outdated leftist narratives — from the 2020 election results to January 6 to accusations in the E. Jean Carroll case. Notably, Trump received a standing ovation at his introduction.

Opponents of the former president expressed displeasure over the fact that CNN basically gave him a platform to speak, referring to it as a “Trump infomercial.”

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves,” lamented socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host.”

“This is an irresponsible disaster of journalism. We have absolutely learned nothing,” said Matt Fuller of the Daily Beast.

“This is a Trump infomercial,” lamented Meghan McCain.

CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

