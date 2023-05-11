At least 11 of the signatories on the spy letter discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation have scored “numerous visits” to the Biden White House, according to a report.

The Washington Examiner reported Wednesday that between October 2021 and January 2023, at least 11 of the letter signers visited the White House a total of 24 times, according to visitor logs.

The signatories’ visits to the Biden White House underscore that the purpose of the letter was to help Joe Biden win the presidency, according to the recent testimony of one of its drafters, former deputy CIA Director Mike Morell.

Before that testimony, the Biden campaign had portrayed the letter as an unbiased and bipartisan expression of concern by patriotic former intelligence officials.

However, the report suggested the signatories did have something to gain from the effort, and noted three letter signers went on to be appointed for top positions in the Biden administration.

The coauthor of the infamous statement from 51 former intelligence officials casting doubt on the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020 recruited figures in the intelligence community to sign it to give then-candidate Joe Biden a debate “talking point." https://t.co/kacpuSAYmu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 5, 2023

“Everyone who signed that letter had something to gain,” a former top White House official under both Joe Biden and Trump told the outlet. “They’ve washed themselves with the ability to say they were nonpartisan.”

The signatories who visited the White House since Biden took over include James Clapper, John Brennan, Michael Hayden, Leon Panetta, Marc Polymeropoulos, Nick Shapiro, Paul Kolbe, Russ Travers, David Buckley, Nick Rasmussen, and Glenn Gerstell.

The Functional Government Initiative, a “right-leaning watchdog,” told the Washington Examiner it was fair for the public to scrutinize any “continued contact” between the Biden administration and laptop letter signers, particularly because of the political nature of their actions and the baselessness of the letter, which suggested the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

“The White House should be forthcoming to address these concerns,” said Pete McGinnis, a spokesman for the Functional Government Initiative told the Washington Examiner. The group launched a Freedom of Information Act investigation in April after reports that Antony Blinken, as deputy secretary of state in 2015, had set up meetings with Hunter Biden.

The former White House official said the visitor’s logs may only show a snippet of how visitors actually spent their time inside the White House. “These people are seasoned D.C. intelligence players,” the former official said. “They know how to navigate the White House quite well.”

