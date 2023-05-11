Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed “shield” bills into law on Wednesday that protect providers and seekers of sex change procedures and puberty blockers, as well as those seeking or administering abortions, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The bills, House Bill 89 and Senate Bill 37, are also the “first in the country to explicitly include protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone,” according to the report.

“Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear,” Scott said in a statement.

According to the Hill, House Bill 89 was introduced in January by a group of Democrat state lawmakers, including state Rep. Taylor Small, Vermont’s “first and only openly transgender lawmaker.” The bill declares that access to transgender procedures and abortion are legally protected under state law.

“Interference with legally protected healthcare activity, whether or not under the color of law, is against the public policy of this State,” the measure reads.

AP noted that Scott is the second Republican governor to sign legislation “explicitly protecting access” to transgender procedures and abortion after former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R).