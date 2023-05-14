Tens of thousands of foreign nationals in Mexico are seeking release into the United States through President Joe Biden’s migrant mobile app that allows users to schedule appointments at the southern border in the hopes of getting into the U.S.

The Biden administration is looking to claim that illegal immigration has dropped off since it ended Title 42 on May 11, one of only a few border controls that had been used over the last three to quickly remove illegal aliens after their arrival at the border.

Establishment media outlets, likewise, have followed the administration’s narrative, claiming the U.S. “doesn’t see fresh migrant surge” following Title 42.

Such claims, though, are based on border apprehension numbers and do not take into account that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has blown open the border through its expansive Catch and Release network — including the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One mobile app.

The mobile app entices foreign nationals in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with DHS officials at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

In practice, the mobile app, along with its other programs, allows the Biden administration to convert border apprehension numbers to so-called “legal pathways.”

According to figures published in the New York Times, demand to get into the U.S. through the mobile app has exploded since Title 42 ended:

But migrants have faced difficulties securing appointments through the app, called CBP One, launched earlier this year. The agency has tried in recent days to make improvements, including increasing the number of appointments available through the app to around 1,000 a day from about 740.

[Emphasis added] By late Thursday, more than 62,000 people had applied for the first 1,000 appointments available for May 24. So far, 800 of those have confirmed the appointment, with the largest number of migrants coming from Cuba, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico and Venezuela. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, foreign nationals securing border appointments via the mobile app have a 99 percent chance of getting released into the U.S. interior, a far greater likelihood for release than if they cross between Ports of Entry and are apprehended.

“It’s like a concierge service for illegal immigrants … rather than building a wall … [Biden has] built a Ticketmaster for illegal immigrants,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said of the mobile app during a hearing in March.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.