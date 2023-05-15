Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday called on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin to hold a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Special Counsel John Durham’s report, which slammed the Justice Department and the FBI for their politically motivated investigation into the Trump campaign for non-existent Russian collusion.

“The Durham Report is a damning indictment of the FBI under James Comey and the operations of the Department of Justice. Their behavior during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation reads like a page out of the Nixon playbook,” Graham said in a statement.

“Today, I am calling on Chairman Durbin to quickly hold a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Durham Report to fulfill the Committee’s oversight obligations,” he said.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to the American Left you will not hear about the Durham Report. The American Left celebrates bad actors like these because they had a ‘noble cause’ – taking down a political opponent. It is a case of the ends justifying the means. I hope they will prove me wrong and come out and make clear that the FBI and DOJ violated the constitutional protections of many, including Donald Trump, but I am not holding my breath,” he said.

After the report was released on Monday, Durbin’s House counterpart, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), announced he would host a hearing with Durham next week.

We’ve reached out to the Justice Department to have Special Counsel John Durham testify next week. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 15, 2023

Graham continued in his statement:

Not only could the FBI not verify the Steele Dossier — the essential foundation for surveillance warrants — they ignored exculpatory evidence and illegally altered evidence to continue the investigation. The facts confirm that the investigation was launched and continued as part of a political agenda. Sadly, this report — that shines a bright light on problems at the FBI and DOJ — reinforces the narrative that the Rule of Law in America is subservient to political outcomes. It is a very dangerous development and moment in American history.

Graham also slammed the establishment media for their reports that furthered allegations of Russian collusion, even winning some outlets Pulitzer Prizes.

“What have we learned from the Durham Report? That the New York Times and Washington Post were given a Pulitzer Prize for writing a bunch of politically motivated crap. When it comes to reporting on Donald Trump, the mainstream media is dead,” he said.

Graham suggested that those unfairly maligned by the FBI’s “bogus” investigation should “sue the hell out of them.”

“Those responsible for Crossfire Hurricane destroyed reputations and lives, all in the name of politics. Someone needs to be held accountable for using the law as a political weapon and ruining innocent peoples’ lives,” he said.

