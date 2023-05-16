House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News that the “Trump freight train is moving full speed ahead” to primary and general election victories as a poll shows he is the clear-cut frontrunner for the GOP nomination in the Empire State.

The Sienna College poll released on Monday finds that 60 percent of New York Republicans back former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, 32 percent of respondents support another politician or declared candidate, and another eight percent are undecided about who they would vote for.

Seven other candidates divide the remaining thirty-two percent support, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking a plurality of it at 28 percent, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 14 percent. Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) garners eight percent of the respondents’ backing, while former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) holds six percent. Another four percent back Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), two percent are behind former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), and Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) has one percent support.

“As I predicted months ago, the Trump freight train, fueled by the American people, is moving full speed ahead to a gigantic primary win and a historic defeat of Joe Biden,” Stefanik said of the poll in a statement to Breitbart News. “I am proud to have been President Trump’s earliest and strongest supporter as he works to save America.”

She endorsed Trump back in November before he even announced his candidacy.

The poll shows that Trump has more robust support among New York Republicans than President Joe Biden with Empire State Democrats. While over half of the Democrat respondents (56 percent) want Biden to be the nominee, 40 percent believe “the party should nominate a different candidate.”

Of the 40 percent who want someone else, Vice President Kamala Harris and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) garner the most support at 10 percent each. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg draws the fourth best backing with six percent, followed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) at two percent and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and J. B. Pritzker (D-IL) at one percent. Another 51 percent are undecided.

Sienna College sampled 810 registered voters in New York May 7-11, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.