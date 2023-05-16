A New York Supreme Court judge has blocked New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) from busing any more border crossers and illegal aliens to Orange County, New York, a decision that comes after a judge blocked the city from sending new arrivals to Rockland County, New York.

On Tuesday, a New York judge granted Orange County officials’ request for a temporary restraining order blocking a plan by Adams to bus hundreds, potentially thousands, of border crossers and illegal aliens to the county and put them up in hotels, paid for by New Yorkers.

This is the second temporary restraining order that judges have hit Adams with over his plan to bus migrants to New York’s upstate suburbs. Last week, in Rockland County, a judge blocked migrants from being bused by the city to the area.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said in a statement that “New York City, knowing that the case was under review, tried to flood as many buses up here as possible … over the weekend … that number went to 186 — 110 are at the Crossroads Hotel, 76 are at the Ramada Inn.”

Indeed, as Breitbart News reported, homeless Americans, including military veterans, were kicked out of the two Orange County hotels to make room for the nearly 200 border crossers and illegal aliens.

“This is what the decision is: No more folks can be shipped up here from New York City … for the time being,” Neuhaus said.

New York City, as part of its migrant busing operation, failed to provide any information on the border crossers and illegal aliens that it had already sent to Orange County, Neuhaus revealed.

“That’s the biggest problem … we have no idea — names, ages, status, where they are from, were they vetted? We have zero information,” he said. “We were not provided that.”

Today, just moments before the judge’s decision came down, Neuhaus said that New York City officials were planning to send seven busloads of migrants to Orange County, placing them in the Crossroads Hotel and Ramada Inn, at the expense of taxpayers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.