Homeless Americans are reportedly being kicked out of hotels in New York as New York City buses border crossers and illegal aliens to neighboring counties to put them up, for free, in hotels that are enjoying lucrative contracts.

According to the New York Post, two homeless couples were recently told they would have to find another place to stay by executives at the Ramada Inn in Yonkers which sits in Westchester County, New York — where New York City Eric Adams (D) has started busing migrants.

“I don’t got no place to go,” one of the homeless Americans told the Post. “I don’t have any family here. I don’t know nobody. and I’m disabled. Come on, it’s not fair.”

One of the couples has an 18-month-old baby and must now find another place to stay after spending $150 per night at the hotel for the last two weeks.

“The migrants’ are not having to pay out of their own pocket, and I’m having to pay out of my own pocket — and then I have to leave whenever [hotel executives] say,” the mother told the Post.

Another homeless American booted from the hotel said he was born in the United States and, thus, should get priority ahead of those new arrivals who just arrived in the U.S. days ago via the southern border.

The evictions are occurring as Adams has started busing border crossers and illegal aliens to Westchester County and Orange County, both of which sit above Manhattan. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) suggested this week that New Yorkers may soon see migrants living in tents across the city.

“You’re gonna start seeing people living in tents — not just on the border, but on the streets of New York,” Hochul said, stating that the state is “bursting at the seams” due to illegal immigration.

Homeless Americans are not the only ones to be kicked out of hotels in New York to make room for border crossers and illegal aliens. Late last week, reports circulated that 20 homeless veterans were kicked out of the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, New York, so that migrants could get their rooms.

Likewise, Americans with wedding plans have said their guests have had their hotel rooms canceled at the hotel at the same time that the property started taking in border crossers and illegal aliens.

