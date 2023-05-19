Biden Stumbles Down Steps During G7 Trip

President Biden stumbled down steps while meeting G7 leaders during his foreign trip on Friday as voters continue to hold looming concerns about his age.

Video shows the 80-year-old president walking down the steps and briefly stumbling during his visit to the Itsukushima Shrine, where he met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other world leaders.

Joe Biden loses another battle to the stairs pic.twitter.com/oIiehE3pFF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2023

According to reports, Biden was running late for the tour of the site, joining other leaders on the island where they later dined. The 80-year-old reportedly left the private dinner with other world leaders early.

This is not the first time Biden taken a near-tumble, tripping up the stairs of Air Force One in Poland in February:

President Joe Biden tripped and caught himself as he boarded Air Force One in Poland. The President is now on his way back to the White House. #POTUS #GeraldFord pic.twitter.com/LEpcdmQU1R — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) February 22, 2023

The following month, Biden caught himself after tripping up the steps of Air Force One at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama:

🚨 Joe Biden tripped up the stairs on Air Force One — AGAINpic.twitter.com/M4n7MmpEN3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 6, 2023

A similar incident occurred in the first year of Biden’s presidency as well, as he tripped three times as he headed up the steps of Air Force One.

“It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent fine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the time.

WATCH: Ouch! Biden Stumbles Multiple Times Boarding Air Force One

Last summer, Biden made waves after falling off his bike during a ride in Delaware, triggering a flood of memes.

NOW – Biden falls off bike on Delaware ride with Jill.pic.twitter.com/iULl1ieDGS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Americans continue to hold concerns about Biden’s age, as the 80-year-old is seeking a second term in office. A March Rasmussen Reports survey, for instance, found 47 percent expressing little confidence in Biden’s physical and mental ability to serve as commander-in-chief.

Biden would be 86 years old at the end of his second term.

“It’s a legitimate thing to raise the question of age,” Biden admitted this month, although he maintains it is not an issue.

“I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” Biden said during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat.

“I’m more experienced than anybody has gone through the office and I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective,” he added.

Biden’s physician also claims the president is “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

