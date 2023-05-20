House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed President Joe Biden amid debt ceiling negotiations and accused the president of preferring the United States default on its debts rather than cut federal spending.

“President Biden doesn’t think there is a single dollar of savings to be found in the federal government’s budget,” McCarthy tweeted Saturday evening. “He’d rather be the first president in history to default on the debt than to risk upsetting the radical socialists who are calling the shots for Democrats right now.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the U.S. will hit its debt limit as early as June 1.

For months, Biden refused to negotiate with House Republicans on the debt ceiling. The president had a change of heart after House Republicans rallied behind Speaker McCarthy to pass the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would lift the debt ceiling through early next year and save the government an estimated $4.8 trillion over the next ten years.

Debt ceiling negotiations between Biden and congressional leaders have been happening for nearly two weeks. However, Biden’s White House is “moving backward in negotiations,” according to McCarthy.

“The White House is moving backward in negotiations,” McCarthy tweeted. “Unfortunately, the socialist wing of the Democrat Party appears to be in control—especially with President Biden out of the country.”

The White House is moving backward in negotiations. Unfortunately, the socialist wing of the Democrat Party appears to be in control—especially with President Biden out of the country. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 20, 2023

Biden left the country to attend the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima earlier this week. Although he cut his trip short, he will not return to the United States to resume negotiations until Sunday.

Biden’s decision to take a foreign trip less than two weeks from a potential default may have harmed his reputation with the American public.

A recent survey found that 33 percent of Americans blame Biden for the lack of an agreement on the debt ceiling, while only 27 percent blame House Republicans.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.