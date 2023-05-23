Corporate Queering: Target Sells Transgender Bathing Suits for Kids

Target stores are selling the transgender agenda with “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for boys who wish to mimic girls and “light binding” apparel for girls who believe they can become boys by compressing their breasts.

Several videos have going viral, as individuals have showcased some of the pride-themed items offered by Target in this year’s “pride” collection.

This year’s offerings include not only apparel that appeals to adults — from shirts reading “Live Laugh Lesbian” to “Queer Queer Queer Queer” — but it also features items specifically designed for children and infants. Such apparel includes onesies reading “Bien Proud!” in the colors of the “Progress Pride” flag, which contains additional colors for minorities and gender-confused individuals.

It gets worse, however, as onlookers have discovered a bathing suit which is “tuck-friendly” in order to allow gender-confused boys to tuck away their genitals in order to appear more feminine.

Tuck friendly??? Wtf target pic.twitter.com/harrkbkCSW — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) May 16, 2023

It does not stop there, however, as one shopper also found a bathing suit in the children’s section which bragged of having a “light binding effect.” In other words, the swimsuit is advertised as one which will help “bind” and flatten breast tissue to appear more masculine. Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time Target has offered chest-binding apparel, partnering with the “queer-owned” brand TomboyX last year to sell chest binders designed to flatten the chests of confused women.

Target has gone completely woke. They’re now selling tucking and binding clothing for little kids. pic.twitter.com/MQZ1YDhm0f — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 23, 2023

These continued discoveries come as Target also partners with the satanist designer via the brand Abprallen, selling her designs which read, “Cure Transphobia Not Trans People” and “Too Queer for Here.” The designer, who goes by Erik, identifies as a gay transgender man. This description would mean Erik is actually a biological woman attracted to males. Her brand sells one specific satanist design which reads “Satan Respects Pronouns,” paying homage to Baphomet.

As Breitbart News reported:

Abprallen mixes a good deal of satanism with its pro-LGBT activism, asserting on its Instagram page that “Satan loves you and respects who you are; you’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect.” “LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God’s will, so fine. We’ll hang with Satan instead,” it declares. “So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people,” it states.

The discoveries come as calls for boycotts against Target continue to surface as a stand against the woke company targeting children with the toxic woke ideology, as it openly brags of its “established diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I)” strategy and goals.

