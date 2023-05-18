Corporate Queering: Target Selling ‘Tuck-Friendly’ Children’s Bathing Suit

Target is selling a “tuck-friendly” bathing suit as part of its massive pride collection, which has already made waves for its overt marketing to children.

Target released its latest “pride” collection ahead of what secular society has deemed “pride” month, taking place in June. The far-left uses the artificial designation of the month to further radical gender ideology, which teaches that biology does not matter and gender does not correspond with an individual’s biological sex, leading to the further erasure of women.

The pride section, routinely placed toward the front of the department stores, features items for not just adults, but children as well. And this year, Target is rolling out a “tuck-friendly” bathing suit designed to help biological men “tuck” their genitals away to appear more feminine.

One bathing suit, created in partnership with Humankind, states that it is “designed for comfort & confidence” and created with “tuck-friendly construction.”

This is far from the only questionable item offered by Target this year. The adult section features shirts emblazoned with declarations including “Live Laugh Lesbian,” “Not a Phase,” “Queer Queer Queer Queer,” and “Super Queer.”

The company also rolled out pride collection items specifically for children and babies.

As Breitbart News detailed:

There is also a prominent pride selection for children and babies. The department store is featuring onesies and shirts reading “Bien Proud!” in the colors of the “Progress Pride” flag, which contains additional colors for minorities and transgender individuals. One baby bib reads, “I Am Proud of You Always,” and the store offers an array of other pride-themed items for children and babies — from dresses to shoes to socks.