Poll: Majority Say Homelessness Is a Problem, Has Gotten Worse

Americans believe homelessness is a serious problem, and it’s only getting worse, according to the most recent Rasmussen Reports poll.

The poll found that 86 percent of Americans believe homelessness is a serious problem in America. Fifty-five percent of those respondents say it was a “very” serious problem, with 33 percent saying its a “somewhat” serious problem.

Only ten percent say that homelessness is not a serious problem in America, while four percent were unsure.

Respondents from each political party also said homelessness was a very serious problem across the country: 58 percent of Republicans, 56 percent of Democrats, and 52 percent of respondents who were unaffiliated with a political party.

Additionally, 59 percent of respondents said that homelessness has worsened across the country over the last two years, while only 12 percent think that the problem has improved. And 22 percent believe the problem has stayed about the same.

Interestingly, the poll also found that 32 percent think the responsibility to take care of the problem should be handled federally. In comparison, 39 percent believe that homelessness should be the individual state’s responsibility, and 15 percent think it should be a local responsibility. Fifteen percent were also unsure.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was taken on May 11, 14, and 15 with 1,072 American adults through a national telephone survey. There was also a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.