Less than a quarter of Americans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) virtual presidential campaign launch went “somewhat” or “very well,” a survey found.

Instead of a traditional campaign rally announcement, DeSantis opted for a virtual campaign launch in the form of a Twitter Spaces chat with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. However, DeSantis’s launch was plagued with technical difficulties, leading many to mock his announcement, including the Republican primary frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Twitter Spaces call, scheduled to launch at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, began several minutes late as one unidentified voice whispered that it was “quiet.” David Sacks, the entrepreneur hosting the event, began to introduce Elon Musk and asserted that this was “historic” before the audio cut out. From then on, the audio continued to cut in and out several times, with continued echoing and seemingly random voices — not the voice of the governor, whom the conversation was all about.

An Economist/YouGov poll taken days after DeSantis’s launch found that just 24 percent of voters consider the launch a success. Specifically, 17 percent believe the launch went “somewhat well,” and just seven percent say it went “very well.”

On the other hand, 45 percent of Americans believe the campaign launch went somewhat or very badly, with 24 percent saying, “somewhat badly” and 21 percent saying, “very badly.”

An additional 31 percent of respondents were unsure how to rate DeSantis’s campaign launch.

The poll also found that more Americans would rather Trump become the Republican presidential nominee than DeSantis. Trump received 29 percent support among all respondents, compared to 21 percent for DeSantis.

However, Trump’s lead significantly expands when looking at the answers from Republicans.

Of the surveyed Republicans, 52 percent would rather see Trump become the nominee, while 27 percent want DeSantis to advance to the general election.

More Americans also believe Trump has a better chance of winning the 2024 general election, with 39 percent compared to 24 percent for DeSantis. However, 37 percent were unsure who had the best chance of winning the general election.

The Economist/YouGov polled 1,500 U.S. adult citizens between May 27 and May 31. The survey’s margin of error is ±2.9 percent.

