John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, denied recent polling that revealed a majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden is corrupt.

During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, a reporter asked Kirby what he thought about a recent Harvard/Harris poll that found 53 percent of Americans, including a quarter of Democrats, believe Joe Biden “was involved with his son in an illegal influence peddling scheme.”

“What do you say to the majority of Americans who believe that the president is himself corrupt?” the reporter asked Kirby.

“Wow,” Kirby replied, pausing before claiming that “there’s nothing to these claims”:

"What do you say to the majority of Americans who believe that the president is himself corrupt? Biden spokesman John Kirby: "Wow. The president has spoken to this and there’s nothing to these claims." pic.twitter.com/u9JEZPbkwa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2023

Kirby’s denial comes after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer’s (R-KY) probe into the Biden family found that the Biden family business, over the course of several years, received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling.

In addition, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren, Comer revealed.

Comer also seeks to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for refusing to divulge a subpoenaed informant file to Congress that allegedly links President Joe Biden to a $5 million bribery scheme. The Justice Department did not deny the existence of a record.

The White House / YouTube

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.