Most Republicans view former President Donald Trump as a “strong leader” and “trustworthy,” a recent Morning Consult survey found.

The survey asked respondents to state whether they agree or disagree that Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have certain attributes, from trustworthiness to mental fitness.

Most Republicans agreed that both candidates are mentally fit, stable, clear communicators, strong leaders, capable of leading the country, honest, trustworthy, and more, but a greater share agreed that Trump exhibited those attributes.

For example, 85 percent agreed that Trump is a strong “leader.” A majority also said the same about DeSantis, but 15 points behind, with 70 percent agreeing that the Sunshine State governor is a “strong leader.”

Eighty-two percent agreed Trump is “capable of leading the country,” while 70 percent said the same of DeSantis — a 12-point difference.

Further, 79 percent said Trump “cares about people like me,” while 65 percent said the same of DeSantis.

Most Republicans disagreed that Trump and DeSantis are “reckless,” “thin-skinned,” and “racist,” but DeSantis tended to see an advantage on these. For instance, 38 percent agreed that Trump is “reckless,” compared to 19 percent who said the same of DeSantis. One-third also agreed with Trump being “thin-skinned,” compared to 17 percent who said the same of DeSantis.

The survey was taken May 17-19 among 793 potential GOP primary voters. It has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

It coincides with more Morning Consult data showing Trump as the strong frontrunner in the Republican primary race, leading DeSantis by 34 points.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 56% (+34)

• DeSantis — 22%

• Pence — 5%

• Haley — 4%

• Ramaswamy — 4%

• T. Scott — 3%

• Cheney — 2%

• Noem — 1%

• Hutchinson — 1% Morning Consult | 3,485 RV | 05/26-28https://t.co/l71qO5QJDL pic.twitter.com/MypzlZzrZ7 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 31, 2023

Several presidential candidates, including DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are expected to attend Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) Roast & Ride fundraiser in Iowa this weekend.