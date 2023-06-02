White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre affirmed the Biden Administration’s support for the queer agenda and told reporters the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is “actively supporting challenges to state laws” that prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girl’s sports or ban transgender surgeries for minors.

Jean-Pierre’s comments came during a Friday press conference as she recognized the beginning of what society has deemed “Pride Month.”

“The Biden-Harris administration joins Americas across … Americans across the country to celebrate the strength, resilience, and bravery of the LGBTQI+ community and reaffirm our commitment to fight for equality and freedom for all people,” she told reporters.

Jean-Pierre mentioned that this year has been “really scary” for the LGBTQIAAP2S+ community in light of legislation that she claims “target transgender youth.”

“The reality is: This year has been really scary for our community. People are being treated — threatened, intimidated, and targeted for who they are and who they love,” she said. “This year alone, more than 600 anti-LGBTQI bills have been filed in statehouses across the country, and a significant portion of those bills target transgender youth.”

“As President Biden says, these young people are some of the bravest people he knows, but no one should have to be brave to be themselves,” she added. “It’s why the President has taken historic steps to advance equality for LGBTQI community and protect civil rights.”

“He was proud to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to protect LGBTQI families and youth, support youth mental health, and stop harmful conversion therapy policies,” she said. “DOJ is actively supporting challenges to state laws that target transgender kids.”

WATCH: KJP says that Biden is sending his DOJ to support “challenges to state laws” that ban men from competing in woman’s sports and bans on trans surgeries on kids: pic.twitter.com/Bk6EbkJRyk — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 2, 2023

Her comments came as a record number of states have passed laws that prevent transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports or ban physicians from performing “gender-affirming care” on minors.

One of the lawsuits Biden’s DOJ filed is against Tennessee for the state’s ban on transgender surgeries for minors.

DOJ attorneys argue Tennessee’s law violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause because the law prohibits these medical procedures specifically for children trying to transition.

According to the complaint:

The statute specifically excludes gender dysphoria and related conditions from the definition of disease. The legislative history of the statute also makes clear that the statute does not prohibit non-transgender minors from accessing the same procedures and treatments for any other reason. The law thus discriminates against transgender minors by unjustifiably denying them access to certain forms of medically necessary care to treat a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Jean-Pierre’s comments also came one day after the DOJ “seemingly took a break from targeting its political enemies to celebrate the sexuality of queer individuals,” as Breitbart News reported.

As the report stated:

“The Department of Justice celebrates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, And Intersex #PrideMonth,” the federal agency wrote with an image reading, “Celebrating Pride Month.” The image contains rainbow colors — originally a Biblical symbol of God’s promise to never flood the earth again — as well as light pink, light blue and white, symbolizing the transgender flag. It also contains black and brown to symbolize minorities who feel left out of the ever-growing 2SLGBTQQIA+ acronym.

“In light of the Dobbs decision, he took action to protect marriage equality by signing into law the Respect for Marriage Act,” Jean-Pierre continued. “And he continues to call on Congress to pass the Equality Act to enshrine civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ Americans in federal law.”

Jean-Pierre then affirmed Biden’s commitment to the queer agenda before recognizing “National Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

“On behalf of the administration, I will say to the LGBTQ+ community that we see you, we love you, and we will continue to celebrate you not just this month, but every month,” she told reporters. “We’re going to continue to stand alongside you and fight back against these attacks, and we’re going to remain focused on advancing equality for all people across the country.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.