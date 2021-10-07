Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went full woke this week, using the phrase “2SLGBTQQIA+ people” in a recent social media post, showcasing how far the left continues to go in its rejection of the fundamental reality of biological sex and the two corresponding genders.

“People across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are missing or have been murdered,” he said this week.

“We must continue to work together, raise awareness, and advocate to end this ongoing national tragedy. #SistersInSpirit,” Trudeau added:

People across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are missing or have been murdered. We must continue to work together, raise awareness, and advocate to end this ongoing national tragedy. #SistersInSpirit pic.twitter.com/cUUmff1ZOd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 5, 2021

Those terms reportedly stand for Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual, as further detailed by Carolyn Bennett, the Canadian Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

“I urge all Canadians to take time today to honour the Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA+) people who are missing or have been murdered,” she said in a statement.

As Fox News observed, Trudeau’s addition of “two-spirit,” particularly adding it to the beginning of the traditional LGBT acronym, is likely a deliberate effort to “prioritize Indigenous people, from whom the ‘Two Spirit’ sexual identity – which involves both male and female aspects – derives.”

The term is “purportedly used by Native American communities to ‘recognize individuals who possess qualities or fulfill roles of both feminine and masculine genders,'” according to one LGBTQ+ guide, as Breitbart News reported.

His phrase triggered a wave of mockery.

“WTFI2SLGBTQQIA+STM? Eventually, instead of an ever-expanding acronym, you’ll have to just use some logic and refer to and honour ‘everyone,'” one user said.

“Seriously? The LGBTQ moniker changes every week. I have no idea what it stands for anymore,” another added as more expressed similar sentiments:

Headbutting the keyboard is now a sexuality. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 6, 2021

Is 2SLGBTQQIA his laptop password? https://t.co/OFX6RN9aA0 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 6, 2021

The new politically-correct acronym for LGBTQ individuals is now 2SLGBTQQIA+. This is according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Twitter may need to extend their character limit. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) October 6, 2021

However, the desire to continually add genders is not lost on the American left.

New York City made waves in July 2019 after adding a street sign featuring questionable sexual orientations, which Chelsea Clinton celebrated:

In addition to the traditional basic lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) abbreviations, the sign also featured intersex, asexual, non-binary, pansexual, and two-spirit — the same term prioritized by Trudeau this week.

The left has long sought to erase the reality of biological sex in favor of radical LGBT gender ideology. Over the summer, for example, a magazine focusing on women’s health featured the story of a woman who lives as a man, speaking of her abortion experience as a “non-binary transgender person.”

Notably, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-MA) unveiled the rules for the 117th Congress in January, which included the removal of gendered terms including “father, mother, son, and daughter,” replacing them with gender-neutral terms such as parent, child, sibling, or parent’s sibling.