Another Plane Carrying Migrants Arrives in Sacramento

Another plane carrying migrants arrived in Sacramento on Monday, and California officials believe they came from Florida.

The plane carrying about 20 migrants arrived on Monday in Sacramento after more than a dozen South American migrants were flown on a charter jet from New Mexico over the weekend.

“Documents carried by the migrants appear to show that the weekend flight was arranged through the Florida Division of Emergency Management and that it was part of the state’s program to relocate migrants, mostly from Texas, to other states, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said,” reported the Los Angeles Times.

“The contractor for the program is Vertol Systems Co., which coordinated similar flights that took dozens of Venezuelan asylum seekers from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last year,” it added.

Confirmed from a spokesperson for Attorney @RobBonta @AGRobBonta: – A 2nd flight of migrants has arrived in Sacramento

– The flight has about 20 people

– The 2nd Flight "appears to be the same arrangement" as 1st flight-Migrants are coming from TX & appear to have FL documents — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) June 5, 2023

Bonta’s office said on Monday that agents with the California Department of Justice have made contact with the migrants and that they had documentation from the state of Florida. The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis has not commented on the manner, and it remains unclear if they were flown to California under his orders. Regardless, Bonta ultimately blamed the Republican governor for the situation.

“This is Gov. DeSantis, this is his baby, this is his project, his fingerprints are all over it,” Bonta said. “The governor signed it, the Legislature approved to fund it in the budget, and they hired Vertol Systems Co., a vendor, to carry out the work.”

“It’s DeSantis being exactly who he is and advertising to the world that he is petty, little … and full of political stunts that hurt, harm and abuse and exploit people to try and get cheap political points. It’s wrong,” he added.

The migrants from the first flight over the weekend were initially transported by bus from El Paso to New Mexico before being put on a plane for Sacramento. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Sacramento received the migrants on Friday. Earlier this year, when Gov. Ron DeSantis famously shipped more than 50 migrants to the left-leaning sanctuary city of Martha’s Vineyard, the governor said he wanted to make a point about the border crisis and that more states across America should pitch in. His critics, however, charged that he cruelly used migrants in a political stunt. Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom said that his office would be investigating if DeSantis may be guilty of kidnapping.

Bonta’s office confirmed that they would be investigating kidnapping charges and “evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants.” Bonta said that the migrants were promised jobs and that California would help them find work.

“They never intended to help them find a job but told them that they would do that so they could get on the plane and sign their documents and be transported to Sacramento,” Bonta said. “They completely exploited, abused and manipulated these folks who were vulnerable and were hoping and dreaming of a job and told they would be helped finding that job only to be abandoned.”

