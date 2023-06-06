The Louisiana state Senate passed a bill on Monday 29-10 that would outlaw cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and mutilating sex change surgeries for minors.

The bill, called HB648 or “The Stop Harming Our Kids Act”, is set to go back to the state House, which previously passed the measure, to approve minor amendments, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The state Senate notably resuscitated the bill on Friday after the Senate Health and Welfare Committee killed it in a Wednesday vote.

If the House approves the bill, it will be sent to the desk of Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who opposes protecting children and teens from the transgender activist agenda.

“Edwards has not said whether he would veto the bill. If he does, lawmakers could convene a veto session to try to override his decision. Last session, Edwards chose not to block a law banning transgender athletes from participating in women and girls’ sports competitions in Louisiana, although he successfully vetoed a similar measure the year before,” according to the report.

FLASHBACK — Edwards: I Vetoed Trans Sports Bill in Part Because It Would Jeopardize Hosting NCAA, Other Sporting Events That Are “Anchor” to Economy:

Under the proposed bill, any healthcare professional who performs gives sex transition drugs or performs sex change surgeries on a minor could have their professional license revoked for a minimum of two years, according to the legislation’s text. The text also contains allows citizens to bring civil action against those who violate the legislation for damages, injunctive or declaratory relief, attorney fees, and any other appropriate remedies for injuries suffered.

Currently in the state, minors under 18 must obtain parental permission in order to use sex transition drugs or undergo sex change procedures.