Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), a prospective 2024 presidential candidate, blasted the indictment of President Donald Trump on Friday, expressing that it essentially “undermines faith in our judicial system.”

“These charges are unprecedented and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not,” Youngkin said in a Friday morning post.

“Parents in Virginia know firsthand what it’s like to be targeted by politically motivated actions. Regardless of your party, this undermines faith in our judicial system at exactly the time when we should be working to restore that trust,” he added:

Youngkin’s remark follows Trump’s Thursday evening Truth Social posts, in which he revealed that federal prosecutors had indicted him as part of an investigation into his handling of White House documents. Notably, special counsel Jack Smith has a weighty history of botched prosecutions of political leaders, as Breitbart News detailed:

“I am an innocent man,” Trump said. “The Biden administration is totally corrupt.”

Trump added that the feds’ actions are those of “election interference” and a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

Youngkin, who is reportedly “reconsidering” a 2024 White House bid, is far from the only individual who has come to Trump’s defense.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) Thursday evening, for example, asserted that President Biden is “using the justice system to preemptively steal the 2024 election”:

Biden is attacking his most likely 2024 opponent. He’s using the justice system to preemptively steal the 2024 election. This is what’s happening, plain and simple. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 9, 2023

Even Trump presidential rival Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on the matter, asking, “Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?”: