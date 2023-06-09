Poll: Trump and DeSantis Neck-and-Neck in Utah

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are neck-and-neck in Utah’s Republican primary race, the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found.

While it is true that national surveys and several state-level surveys show Trump as the clear frontrunner, the race appears to be much tighter in Utah.

When asked who they would support if the presidential primary were held today, 27 percent said they would support Trump. DeSantis comes a single point behind with 26 percent support.

Seven percent said former Rep. Liz Cheney, who is not in the race, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence with five percent support each.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy comes in with four percent support, followed by Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Ted Cruz, who tied with three percent support each. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson came in with one percent support.

Overall, 16 percent remain unsure and five percent said “another candidate.” Notably, the survey did not include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, both of whom jumped into the race this week.

The survey was taken May 22 to June 1, among 421 Utah Republican voters and has a +/- 4.78 percent margin of error.

2024 Utah Republican Primary Trump — 27%

DeSantis — 26%

Cheney — 7%

Haley — 5%

Pence — 5%

Ramaswamy — 4%

Cruz — 3%

T. Scott — 3%

Hutchinson — 1%

Undecided — 21% Desert News | May 22-June 1 | 421 RV https://t.co/VV9WnJ6pCY — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2023

The survey follows several other surveys showing the current state of the race, with Trump taking the lead in several states. For example, Trump leads in Nevada by 30 points, per a recent Vote TXT survey. He also leads in neighboring California by 18 points and Iowa by 42 points:

Nevada 2024: Trump holds 30-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 51% (+30)

• DeSantis — 21%

• Haley — 5%

• Ramaswamy — 3%

• Pence — 2%

• Undecided — 11% Vote TXT/Newsmakers | RV | 05/15https://t.co/XznClIQCdc — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 25, 2023