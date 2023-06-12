TIPP Poll: Trump Boasts 36-Point Lead in Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump is boasting a 36-point lead in the Republican primary race, the latest I&I/TIPP Poll found.

The latest survey, released June 12, found Trump with a majority of Republicans supporting him — 55 percent.

No other challenger comes remotely close, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in 36 points behind with 19 percent support. Notably, the survey was taken one full week after the governor formally jumped into the presidential race.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who announced his presidential bid last week, came in a distant third, with seven percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tied for fourth place with three percent support each, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu — the latter of whom announced he will not seek the GOP nomination for president — with two percent support each.

WATCH — NH Gov. Sununu: I Will Not Run for President in 2024

Notably, this survey was taken from May 31 to June 2, 2023, after Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum formally jumped into the presidential ring.

The survey was taken among 482 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and has a +/- 4.6 percent margin of error.

TIPP POLL: Trump holds 36-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 55% (+36)

• DeSantis — 19%

• Pence — 6%

• Haley — 3%

• T. Scott — 3%

• Ramaswamy — 2%

• Sununu — 2% TIPP (A-) | May 31-June 2 | 482 RVhttps://t.co/AsH7BNCXkc pic.twitter.com/XmZ3iBNrYV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 12, 2023

The survey was also fielded prior to former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he has been indicted as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the handling of White House documents. The federal government unsealed the indictment Friday:

It remains unclear what impact that will have on the polls, but Trump’s indictment and arrest earlier this year — in which he was accused of falsifying business records — resulted in a boost in the polls for the former president.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is among lawmakers who have pointed to the partisan nature of the latest indictment.

“A president, vice presidents [are] different when they receive their documents. He [Biden] had documents that old when he was a senator. And that’s not just all of it,” he said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“You had the former first lady, Secretary of State U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton,” he continued, referring to her email scandal and noting that “nobody prosecuted” Biden or Clinton.

RELATED — Jim Jordan: Trump Indictment ‘the Most Political Thing I Have Ever Seen’