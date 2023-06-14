Former President Donald Trump’s campaign raised more than $7 million since Special Counsel Jack Smith announced federal prosecutors indicted Trump.

Trump’s campaign issued a press release when fundraising numbers reached $6.6 million, but a Trump campaign source told Breitbart News that number is well over $7 million.

“Since deranged Jack Smith took the unprecedented step of weaponizing the justice system to attack his political opponent, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 has raised more than $6.6 million in just a few short days,” the press release read.

Trump’s campaign announced that it raised $2.1 million of the $7 million at an event held at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey hours after Trump’s first court appearance.

“The American people will not stand for this corrupt attempt to interfere in the 2024 election against the leading candidate for President who will demolish the Deep State and finish the job of draining the Swamp,” the press release added, “Universal polling both nationally and statewide has shown President Trump holding insurmountable leads and is the only candidate who can beat Joe Biden in a general election.”

Trump was indicted on 37 counts stemming from Smith’s investigation into his handling of White House records. The former president appeared in federal court in Miami on Tuesday for his first court appearance in the criminal proceedings.

In April, Trump was indicted by George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump similarly raised $7 million after news of the Manhattan indictment broke.

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” the Trump campaign said at the time.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.