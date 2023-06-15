President Joe Biden claimed Thursday that his administration has plans to build a railroad from “the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean.”

Speaking at the League of Conservation Voters Thursday, Biden announced a massive plan to construct a railroad spanning nearly half the globe.

“We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” he said:

Also, during his remarks, Biden claimed that climate change is “the only truly existential threat” to American posterity.

“There’s a lot of threats our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, are gonna face. [Climate change] is the only truly existential threat…If we don’t meet the requirements that we are lookin’ at, we are in real trouble,” he said.

In addition, Biden claimed for the third time in one week that Africa has fewer than one billion people. “Soon, Africa will have one billion people,” he said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, “[s]ince 1982 Africa’s population has more than doubled with the continent passing the 1 billion mark in 2009.” MacroTrends.net estimates the population of Africa is about 1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, strong majorities of Americans have concerns about Biden’s “health and mental acuity,” including three in four Democrats, with 50 percent being either “very” or “somewhat” concerned and 26 percent being “slightly” concerned, a May poll found.

Biden’s brain malfunctions in real time as the audience laughs out loud pic.twitter.com/9tnX8PkJiS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

A majority of voters sampled by Quinnipiac polling also believe Biden is too old to serve a second term as president of the United States.

Related — CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.