James Comer Predicts Biden Bank Records Will Show Family Accepted Up to $30M from Foreign Business

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, center, buys an ice-cream at a shop as he tours a Hutong alley with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, right, and son Hunter Biden, left, in Beijing, China Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool
Wendell Husebø

House Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) predicted Thursday that newly subpoenaed Biden bank records will show the family accepted up to $30 million from its foreign business dealings. 

In March, Comer’s probe identified three Biden family members who collectively received $1.3 million, wired through a Biden associate from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

In May, Comer discovered that over the course of several years, the Biden family business received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watch a Christmas tree lighting ceremony with the President' son Hunter Biden and his son Beau Jr. on his shoulders during their family's Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have more bank records coming in going to exceed $10 million, this week. And I think we will get between $20 and 30 million,” Comer told Fox News.

Last week, Comer subpoenaed two more banks related to the Biden family’s business schemes in Ukraine.

Ukraine Biden

President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Lockheed Martin facility that manufactures the Javelin anti-tank missiles that Biden is giving Ukraine on May 3, 2022, in Troy, Alabama (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images).

In addition, he subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s business partner, Devon Archer, for deposition this week. Archer served in 2014 with Hunter on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine-based energy company. He was photographed in 2014 playing golf with Joe Biden. In 2022, a judge sentenced Archer to a year and a day in prison.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Breitbart News on Friday the subpoenas were triggered by an FBI informant document that alleged Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch.

According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the document also says the founder of Bursima, Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid Joe Biden and Hunter, kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an “insurance policy.”

 

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. On the evening of September 24, 2019, Democratic Speaker of the House from California, Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would undertake a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The impeachment inquiry has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over allegedly dealings of US President Donald J. Trump with Ukraine. The whistleblower report claimed that President Trump had "pressured" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 2019 phone call to launch investigations into the actions of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and involvement of his son Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings Company. In 2014 Hunter Biden , the son of then-US vice president Joe Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, as Wikipedia webpage reported. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky, during a media conference (Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images).

