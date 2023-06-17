House Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) predicted Thursday that newly subpoenaed Biden bank records will show the family accepted up to $30 million from its foreign business dealings.

In March, Comer’s probe identified three Biden family members who collectively received $1.3 million, wired through a Biden associate from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

In May, Comer discovered that over the course of several years, the Biden family business received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

“We have more bank records coming in going to exceed $10 million, this week. And I think we will get between $20 and 30 million,” Comer told Fox News.

Last week, Comer subpoenaed two more banks related to the Biden family’s business schemes in Ukraine.

In addition, he subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s business partner, Devon Archer, for deposition this week. Archer served in 2014 with Hunter on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine-based energy company. He was photographed in 2014 playing golf with Joe Biden. In 2022, a judge sentenced Archer to a year and a day in prison.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Breitbart News on Friday the subpoenas were triggered by an FBI informant document that alleged Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch.

According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the document also says the founder of Bursima, Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid Joe Biden and Hunter, kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an “insurance policy.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.