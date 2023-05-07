Exclusive – AG Patrick Morrisey: West Virginia Fighting Back Against Biden ‘Missiles’ on Coal, Manufacturing

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), who is running for governor, told Breitbart News Saturday that the Biden administration is sending “missiles” at the Mountain State in the form of job-killing regulations.

Morrisey hopes to replace the outgoing Gov. Jim Justice (R), as the incumbent governor hopes to flip the seat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) currently holds red.

Morrisey, as attorney general, has led many lawsuits and coalitions to block onerous Obama-era and now-Biden-era regulations.

The West Virginia attorney general recently secured a $68 million settlement from Kroger over claims that it fueled the opioid epidemic through lax oversight of opioid sales.

To combat the fentanyl crisis, Morrisey said he would push the federal government to list fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, which allows for more enforcement mechanisms against the deadly drug, increase prosecutions against fentanyl dealers, and help border states better secure the border.

Morrisey emphasized that the Biden administration has tried to stifle West Virginia’s resource-rich economy.

“They’re shooting their missiles at West Virginia, going after our coal, going after our oil and gas, going after our manufacturing jobs,” Morrisey said, adding that West Virginia is “fighting back.”

Morrisey has also endorsed former President Donald Trump’s bid for the White House in 2024, which was exclusively reported by Breitbart News’s Jacob Bliss.

The West Virginia conservative noted that, if elected to the West Virginia governor’s mansion, he would continue to fight back against Biden’s overreach.

Morrisey said, “Anyone listening will know what we’ve done as AG leading large red-state coalitions against the Leviathan and Biden federal overreach, you’re going to love what I’ll do as governor. I’ll lead these red-state coalitions with the entirety of state governance force behind us and that’ll be a powerful counterweight to the woke and the far-left efforts.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.