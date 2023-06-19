Poll: 83% of Voters Say FBI Should Make Biden ‘Bribery’ File Public

President Joe Biden adressess union workers on June 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The labor rally highlights workers and the issues that motivate them to take action in advance of the 2024 election. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Wendell Husebø

Eighty-three percent of voters believe the FBI should make public its informant file that alleges President Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, a recent Harvard/HarrisX poll found.

The poll asked respondents, “Do you think that the FBI report from an informant alleging that Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe while he was Vice President should be made public or kept secret by the FBI?”

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference.

Overall, 83 percent said the FBI should make the file public, while only 17 percent say it should be kept secret.

Among partisans, 74 percent of Democrats, 82 percent of independents, and 92 percent of Republicans said the file should be public.

The poll also asked respondents, “Do you think that the FBI is fully investigation corruption allegations against Joe Biden, or is the FBI not really investigating them?”

Only 45 percent of voters said the FBI is fully investigating the allegations. A majority (55 percent) said the bureau is not really investigating.

The poll sampled 2,090 registered voters from June 14-15. The margin of error was not provided.

On Sunday, House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News’s Mark Levin that Republicans must stick together to take action against the FBI, an agency Comer often characterizes as stonewalling his probe in the Biden family.

“We have to stick together to defund this FBI building,” Comer said. “We cannot reward the FBI with a new state of the art building that is bigger than the Pentagon. This agency needs to be reformed.”

“We’ll have to do it with the power of the purse,” he added.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) speaks during hearing on Capitol Hill, February 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The FBI provided Congress with an FBI informant document that alleged Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from Zlochevsky earlier this month. According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the document said Zlochevsky also kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden as an “insurance policy.”

Comer believes the FBI took little to no action on the informant’s information. The stonewalling triggered Comer to issue two more bank subpoenas last week, along with a demand for Devon Archer to testify. Archer is a convicted felon, Biden family business associate, and Hunter Biden’s “best friend in business.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

