Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) highlighted Tuesday the difference in treatment between someone without the Biden name and Hunter Biden.

“Let’s be clear: if anyone without the Biden last name engaged in even a fraction of Hunter’s misconduct, they’d face real consequences,” Cotton wrote in a social media post:

Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on Cotton’s message.

“I want to see them in handcuffs,” one person replied, while another said, “We the regular people would be UNDER THE JAIL!”

Cotton’s message comes as Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden (D), reportedly agreed to plead guilty to a pair of federal tax violation charges and a single violation of gun laws.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden is being charged w/ a gun felony and two tax misdemeanors.

He is pleading guilty to the tax offenses and entering into a pre-trial diversion agreement on illegally possessing a gun while addicted to a controlled substance.https://t.co/rFQxN4IbWH pic.twitter.com/Ri5RViLnCC — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 20, 2023

“Biden will plead guilty to willful failure to pay federal income tax — most likely on his foreign earnings — and will enter a ‘pretrial diversion program’ regarding his gun crime, indicating that he will face no jail time,” according to Breitbart News:

Biden’s dubious business exploits came to light during the Obama administration, after he was discharged from the Navy for drug use and immediately found employment on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Reporters briefly questioned the White House about Hunter Biden’s role, given that his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, had been placed in charge of Ukraine policy under President Barack Obama. State Department officials complained about the conflict of interest, but were told that the Vice President was grieving for his other son, Beau Biden, who died after a battle with brain cancer. The issue was never resolved.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump correctly predicted Hunter Biden would end up being charged with “something small” weeks before it was reported that the president’s son was ready to plead guilty, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

In a Truth Social post on June 6, Trump wrote, “They are the Party of Disinformation! They’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look ‘fair.’ Nothing about these Fascists is fair or honest. FIGHT!”

A few weeks ago, federal prosecutors indicted Trump regarding the investigation into his handling of White House papers, according to Breitbart News.

However, the former president has maintained his innocence. Meanwhile, Breitbart News has extensively covered the issues surrounding President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

