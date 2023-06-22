MSNBC Analyst Elie Mystal Jokes About Justice Sam Alito Dying Near Titanic

Paul Bois

Elie Mystal, a legal analyst for MSNBC and justice correspondent for The Nation, publicly joked about Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito dying near the Titanic shipwreck.

“Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic,” Mystal tweeted on Wednesday, an obvious reference to the OceanGate submersible that went missing while on an expedition to see the ill-fated ocean liner that sank in 1912.

While the fate of the five-man crew of the OceanGate Titan submersible remains unknown at this time, they have less than 24 hours of breathable air as of this writing. Assuming the submersible’s hull maintained integrity and did not implode under the pressure, the submersible more than likely has been stuck at 2.5 miles under the ocean in complete darkness with no communication to the world above. Before oxygen deprivation was to set in, the huddled crew would be suffering extremely cold temperatures, intense condensation, and little to no room for movement.

For Mystal to suggest that Alito be taken to the Titanic on an “expensive trip” is to essentially joke that he not only perish at the bottom of the ocean but perish in an excruciatingly torturous death that few human beings could know or understand. Needless to say, his tweet sparked furious backlash.

File/Moderator Elie Mystal with Malcolm Nance as he discusses his book “They Want To Kill Americans” during American Violence and The Trump Insurgency: Malcolm Nance In Conversation With Elie Mystal at The 92nd Street Y, New York on July 13, 2022 . (Roy Rochlin/Getty)

“If a Fox News contributor publicly wished death on Sonia Sotomayor, the mainstream media (and quite possibly Fox News executives) would be calling for his head. Somehow I suspect Elie is safe at MSNBC,” wrote Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium.

“I get this in my dms and replies a lot but what’s with this insanely feminine and passivity from the left where they can’t even directly issue threats of violence? It’s always ‘errm if somebody could please umm drop a piano on this guy’s head that would be great,'” tweeted Joe Gabriel Simonson.

