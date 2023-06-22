Elie Mystal, a legal analyst for MSNBC and justice correspondent for The Nation, publicly joked about Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito dying near the Titanic shipwreck.

“Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic,” Mystal tweeted on Wednesday, an obvious reference to the OceanGate submersible that went missing while on an expedition to see the ill-fated ocean liner that sank in 1912.

Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 21, 2023

While the fate of the five-man crew of the OceanGate Titan submersible remains unknown at this time, they have less than 24 hours of breathable air as of this writing. Assuming the submersible’s hull maintained integrity and did not implode under the pressure, the submersible more than likely has been stuck at 2.5 miles under the ocean in complete darkness with no communication to the world above. Before oxygen deprivation was to set in, the huddled crew would be suffering extremely cold temperatures, intense condensation, and little to no room for movement.

For Mystal to suggest that Alito be taken to the Titanic on an “expensive trip” is to essentially joke that he not only perish at the bottom of the ocean but perish in an excruciatingly torturous death that few human beings could know or understand. Needless to say, his tweet sparked furious backlash.

“If a Fox News contributor publicly wished death on Sonia Sotomayor, the mainstream media (and quite possibly Fox News executives) would be calling for his head. Somehow I suspect Elie is safe at MSNBC,” wrote Free Beacon reporter Aaron Sibarium.

If a Fox News contributor publicly wished death on Sonia Sotomayor, the mainstream media (and quite possibly Fox News executives) would be calling for his head. Somehow I suspect Elie is safe at MSNBC. https://t.co/e9ud01jsD8 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 21, 2023

“I get this in my dms and replies a lot but what’s with this insanely feminine and passivity from the left where they can’t even directly issue threats of violence? It’s always ‘errm if somebody could please umm drop a piano on this guy’s head that would be great,'” tweeted Joe Gabriel Simonson.

I get this in my dms and replies a lot but what’s with this insanely feminine and passivity from the left where they can’t even directly issue threats of violence? It’s always “errm if somebody could please umm drop a piano on this guy’s head that would be great” https://t.co/OXb2JEHdyy — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 21, 2023

Elie would have aborted this tweet but Alito overturned it. https://t.co/Ndaq5alsw7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Whatever happened to @MichelleObama’s “when they go low, we go high?” https://t.co/LEqZUcAdPA — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) June 21, 2023

Frequent msnbc commentator and national contributor casually wishing death on a Supreme Court justice. Why is so much of the media class so crass? https://t.co/BUJaNrUlBj — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 21, 2023

Sounds a bit like he's wishing Alito would go missing and then turn up dead. #Unhinged https://t.co/CiskJVD4xd — Sister Toldjah 💙 (@sistertoldjah) June 21, 2023

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.