New Jersey, New Gender: State Senate Confirms First Transgender Cabinet Official

In a unanimous 37-0 vote, the New Jersey Senate confirmed the state’s first transgender cabinet official.

Allison Myers was confirmed as the chair and CEO of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission on Wednesday, the New Jersey Globe reported.

Gov. Phil Murphy appointed Myers to the position last December to succeed Deirdré Webster Cobb, who stepped down on January 1. Since then Murphy has been leading leading the commission on an acting basis.

“Going forward, it will be necessary to consider new ways of accomplishing recruiting and retention goals, and to continue meeting the needs of public service employers in the state of New Jersey,” Myers said during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, according to the Globe. “I know I’m up for this challenge, and I appreciate being considered for this opportunity.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Myers’ nomination without asking her a single question.

Myers had been with the Commission since 2001 and became its deputy director in 2021.