Watch Live: Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority 2023 Conference Day 2

The Faith & Freedom Coalition will hold their Road to Majority 2023 conference this weekend in Washington, DC.

“For the past twelve years, the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference has empowered conservative activists to fight for their values at the polls and in the public arena,” the event description explains. “Designed to forge a path toward a pro-family majority, the conference equips attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout. This year’s timely gathering will accelerate conservatives further down the road to majority ahead of the 2024 presidential election.”

The conference will feature a variety of conservative speakers on Saturday, including presidential candidates Larry Elder and Nikki Haley, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro, Kari Lake, Benny Johnson, and Todd Starnes. Former President Donald Trump will speak later in the evening at the event’s Patriot’s Gala.

Friday’s speakers included Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Joni Ernst, Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Byron Donalds, as well as presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, and Chris Christie.