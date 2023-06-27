Donald Trump Receives ‘Man of Decade Award’ on Campaign Trail

Former President Donald Trump received the “Man of Decade Award” during a stop in Michigan, speaking at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner over the weekend.

Trump was the keynote speaker at the Sunday evening event, which took place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. According to the Western Journal, Trump last appeared at the event in 2013. GOP State Rep. Ryan Berman observed over the past ten years, Trump has “taken the political world by storm.”

According to WXYZ, “GOP leaders say they had to get a bigger venue and say it’s all thanks to Trump’s appearance…”

During the speech, Trump railed against his indictments— one at the hands of radical leftist district attorney Alvin Bragg in New York and the other over classified documents, which resulted in his second arraignment.

“Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists, fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor, and a badge of courage,” Trump reportedly said during the speech, warning that radical leftists are attempting to get a foothold on the American way of life.

“If this corrupt persecution succeeds, they will complete their takeover of this country and they will destroy your way of life in the United States of America forever, it will be forever destroyed,” Trump warned, blasting President Biden as “a catastrophe for Michigan.”

“His is environmental extremism is heartless and disloyal and horrible for the American worker and you’re starting to see, driven by his ridiculous regulations,” Trump said, expressing confidence that “with your help, your love, and your vote we will win Michigan and make America great again.”

One attendee, Joel Steinberg, described Trump as an “incredible leader” who “proved to be an incredible president,” urging others to “come out and support him.” Notably, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan in 2016 by .3 percent but President Biden took the state in 2020 by 2.8 percent, according to official results.

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) also spoke and used the opportunity to formally endorse Trump for president as well.

The award comes as Trump continues to stands as the clear frontrunner in the GOP primary race, even as the field continues to grow. The latest Morning Consult survey, released Tuesday, found Trump leading the field by a 38-point margin.