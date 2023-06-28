RFK Jr.: I’m ‘Proud’ Trump Likes Me Even if We Don’t Agree on Most Issues

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to attack former President Donald Trump and insisted that he is “proud” the former president likes him even if they disagree on “most” issues.

NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas noted that Kennedy has been “getting a lot of support from a lot of leading voices on the right like Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, former President Donald Trump,” during Wednesday’s town hall event.

Vargas then highlighted Trump’s recent comments about Kennedy, praising the Democrat as a “common-sense guy.”

“He’s been very nice to me. I’ve actually had a very nice relationship with him over the years. He’s a very smart guy and a good guy,” Trump said of Kennedy. “He’s a common-sense guy and so am I. So, whether you’re conservative or liberal, common sense is common sense.”

“What kind of man do you think Donald Trump is?” Vargas asked Kennedy.

“Here’s what I’m not gonna do in this race. I’m not gonna attack other people personally. I don’t think it’s good for our country,” Kennedy Jr. responded.

Kennedy then said he strives to “bring people together” and to “try to bridge the divide between Americans” as his father, Robert F. Kennedy, tried to do.

“So I’m proud that President Trump likes me, even though I don’t agree with him on most of his issues because I don’t wanna alienate people,” Kennedy continued.

“I want to bring people together. I’m proud that all these people like me and that I have independent supporters and Democratic supporters,” he added. “Every Democrat says, ‘I want to end the polarization,’ but how do you do that without talking to people who don’t agree with you?”

