Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at Town Hall: ‘I Want My Party Back’

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Wednesday that he is running to restore the values of the Democratic Party of old in his bid to unseat President Joe Biden as the 2024 nominee.

During a town hall with NewsNation, the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy said that he just wants his party back.

“Your father and uncle were heroes in the Democratic Party. Would they be considered Democrats today and are you shocked by how you’re being treated by the Democrats and their media?” an audience member asked RFK Jr.

“I’m not happy about it, but I’m not shocked,” he replied. “I know people get subsumed in orthodoxies. I think I believe that the values I am trying to promote are the exact values that my father and my uncle would promote,” he said.

“I’ve written books about my family. I’ve studied them. The more that I have studied my family, the more that I have researched them, my uncle and my father. The more proud I am of them. And I have devoted my life to promoting the same kind of values that I think they promoted and the moral of my purpose in running is to remind the Democratic Party of what we are supposed to represent and what we’ve always represented,” he added.

As to why he would not run as an independent, RFK Jr. said that he wants to remind the Democrat Party of the values it allegedly once espoused.

“People have said to me why don’t you run as an independent, and I say, ‘Because I’m a Democrat.’ This is who I am. This is my identity. But I want my party back. I want my party to be the party that I grew up in. The party of John Kennedy. The party of Robert Kennedy. The party of FDR and Harry Truman,” he concluded.

