Nolte: Bidenflation Turned Fast Food into ‘Luxury’ for 78% of Americans

Lending Tree surveyed 2,000 American adults and found 78 percent now consider fast food a luxury.

“78% of consumers view fast food as a luxury because it’s become increasingly expensive,” reports Lending Tree. “Additionally, half of Americans say they view fast food as a luxury because they’re struggling financially”

Of those making less than $30,000 a year, 71 percent see fast food as a luxury, as do 58 percent of parents with young kids, 58 percent of those in Generation Z, and 53 percent of women.

Normally, I’m not one for fast food or eating out, but the wife and I are on a month-long camping trip. One of the great benefits of camping is not having to eat out. We have a galley kitchen that allows us to eat the same on the road as at home.

My dad, however, loves a good burger, so yesterday he and I went to a local burger joint—and that’s all it was, a burger joint, a Big Boy—and this is no joke: two cheeseburgers, two fries, and two medium sodas cost $30.41.

What the hell is going on?

Big Boy is not considered fast food, but still… What the hell is going on?

This is what’s going on — Bidenflation…

McDonald’s Prices from Trump to Biden

Medium French Fries: $1.79 – $4.19

McChicken: $1.29 – $3.89

Big Mac: $3.99 – $7.49

Ten McNuggets: $4.49 – $7.58

Cheeseburger: $1.00 – $3.15

So that same meal would’ve cost close to $20 at McDonald’s. To be fair, that Big Boy burger was more than twice the size of a McDonald’s cheeseburger, so now we’re a lot closer to that same $30.

More from the poll:

While 67% of Americans agree fast food should be cheaper than eating at home, 75% say this isn’t the case. Further, nearly half (46%) say fast-food restaurants cost similarly to their local sit-down restaurants, while 22% say fast food is more expensive. When asked about their go-to for an easy, inexpensive meal, 56% cite making food at home. … For generations, fast food has been a quick, low-cost, convenient way for budget-watching Americans to feed their family on busy school nights, after a long day of work or even when no one feels like cooking but you don’t want to break the bank.

No one is arguing that fast food is healthy. It’s not. But for Normal people, fast food was a fantastic alternative every week or two—an inexpensive treat, a break from the usual-usual, a night off for mom from the stove and dishes.

Growing up, Tuesday night was McDonald’s night. We’d sit in the car, listen to the oldies, and wash down burgers and fries with orange soda. This is one more thing Joe Biden and the destructive Democrat Party have taken away from us with their insanely destructive policies.

First, it was sports, then concerts, then movies, and now it’s fast food. One by one, affordable leisure activities have been priced out of reach for everyday working people. Don’t you get it? They want us indoors, miserable, bored, addicted to our screens and demoralized.

Depressed people are desperate and easier to control.

You think Democrats are above such thoughts, the same Democrats eager to abort born-alive babies, mutilate children to appease their trans gods, and lock us down for a year?

Don’t worry. Food made from bugs will be cheap.

