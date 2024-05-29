Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 545: Karoline Leavitt and Jesse Binnall on Trump Trial Closing Arguments

Today’s podcast is a Trump trial double feature. First up, host Mike Slater talks to Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt about the political ramifications of Donald Trump’s New York trial after yesterday’s closing arguments. How are voters responding to the trial? Do they view it as the Democrats weaponizing the judicial system against Joe Biden’s opponent? Next, Mike talks to Trump lawyer Jesse Binnall about the trial’s legal procedures and tactics. Binnall explains why the prosecution gets to go last in the closing arguments, when we can expect a verdict, and more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.