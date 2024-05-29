Cannes: ‘Emilia Perez’ Star Files Complaint Against French Politician for Saying ‘A Man Has Won the Best Actress Prize’

The first transgender actor to claim Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday launched a legal complaint over a “sexist insult” from a French politician after the win.

Karla Sofia Gascon and co-stars jointly received the accolade for their performances in the musical Emilia Perez.

The unconventional movie musical, which also features Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, premiered Saturday in competition at Cannes, as Breitbart News reported.

In the film, the 52-year-old Spanish actor — who was born male and started identifying as a woman aged 46 — plays a Mexican drug trafficker both before and after gender reassignment surgery.

French politician Marion Marechal after the win posted on X: “So a man has won Best Actress. Progress for the left means the erasure of women and mothers.”

C’est donc un homme qui reçoit à Cannes le prix d’interprétation… féminine.

Le progrès pour la gauche, c’est l’effacement des femmes et des mères. #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/ew3meyGYWj — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) May 26, 2024

Gascon used a lawyer to tell AFP: “We need to stop such comments.”

Lawyer Etienne Deshoulieres said the legal complaint was filed for “sexist insult on the basis of gender identity.”

Gascon, who has a wife and daughter, dedicated the win in Cannes to “all the trans people who are suffering.”

At a press conference over the weekend, Gascón said trans people are human beings like everybody else and their gender should be “unimportant.”