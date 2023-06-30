Poll: Trump Leads Among Independent Voters in Head-to-Head with Biden

Former President Donald Trump is leading among independent voters in a potential head-to-head matchup against President Biden, the latest survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents who they would vote for if the election were held today if the choices were between Trump and Biden.

In that scenario, Trump takes a four point lead among registered voters, garnering 44 percent to Biden’s 40 percent support.

Predictably, most Democrats, 78 percent, chose Biden and most Republicans, 82 percent, chose Trump. However, Trump takes a strong lead among independent voters, specifically, besting Biden by ten points, or 38 percent to Biden’s 28 percent.

Another 21 percent of independents said they would not vote, followed by seven percent who said “other” and six percent who said they are unsure.

The survey also asked respondents to reveal who they believe would win the presidential election between Biden and Trump, regardless of their personal preference. In this case, 41 percent of registered voters said Biden would win, compared to 40 percent who said Trump. Another 19 percent remain unsure.

Republicans remain slightly more confident in Trump than Democrats are in Biden, as 73 percent of Republicans said Trump would win. Seventy-one percent said the same of the 80-year-old president.

Independents also remain more confident in Trump, as 38 percent said Trump would win. Thirty-one percent of independents chose Biden, and another 31 percent said they are not sure.

The survey was taken June 24-27, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. citizens. Notably, it also found Trump with a double-digit lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a GOP primary head-to-head matchup, leading him 52 percent to 25 percent among Republicans.

The survey coincides with a recent Quinnipiac survey focusing on Pennsylvania, which found Trump edging out Biden in the key swing state as well by one point.

🚨 NEW PENNSYLVANIA POLL PRES:

(R) Trump 47% (+1)

(D) Biden 46% Independents

(R) Trump 51% (+14)

(D) Biden 37%

——

GOP PRES:

Trump — 49% (+24)

Desantis — 25%

Pence — 5%

Christie — 5%

Haley — 4%

Scott — 4% ⦿ Quinnipiac (A-) | June 22-26

⦿ RVs | D34/R34/I31 | MoE: ±2.5% pic.twitter.com/FZe64EtmZM — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 28, 2023

Earlier this month, Trump vowed to appoint a special prosecutor to go after the Biden family, should he win the GOP nomination and ultimately, the presidency.

He wrote in a June 12 Truth Social post:

NOW THAT THE ‘SEAL’ IS BROKEN, IN ADDITION TO CLOSING THE BORDER & REMOVING ALL OF THE ‘CRIMINAL’ ELEMENTS THAT HAVE ILLEGALLY INVADED OUR COUNTRY, MAKING AMERICA ENERGY INDEPENDENT, & EVEN DOMINANT AGAIN, & IMMEDIATELY ENDING THE WAR BETWEEN RUSSIA & UKRAINE, I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL ‘PROSECUTOR’ TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!

