Former Chief of Staff Ron Klain to Help Joe Biden with Debate Prep

Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain will take a hiatus from his position at Airbnb and help President Joe Biden prepare for his upcoming debates with former President Donald Trump.

Klain, who departed Biden’s side in 2023 and became Airbnb’s chief legal officer, will take a “vacation” from his job and dedicate time towards helping Biden prepare for debates, he told the New York Times.

Trump immediately accepted Biden’s proposal on Wednesday to debate in June and September but requested more debates and slammed him as the “WORST debater I have ever faced.”

Biden proposed allowing CNN to host the debate, and Trump accepted, per Fox News. CNN, with sinking ratings, is known to push hoaxes, according to a list by Breitbart News’s John Nolte.

Klain, a longtime trusted ally of Biden, told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Biden’s former White House press secretary, that “rules are going to have to be enforced” ahead of any debate between Biden and Trump.

“I think what we have to see is something different than we saw in 2016 and 2020, where the debate commission lost control of the debates, Trump didn’t follow the rules at all, he talked over his opponents, there wasn’t a fair division of time, it was more a spectacle than a debate,” Klain alleged. “That’s always going to be true with Donald Trump on the stage.”

The Biden campaign said it did not want an audience for the proposed debates:

CNN: Biden's campaign has been in freefall for "WEEKS" as they scurried to respond to President Trump's debate challenge — desperately clinging to ANYTHING that might distract from Biden's failures pic.twitter.com/HupL6zM1tW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.