Dem Rep. Phillips: Biden Needs ‘Major Course Correction,’ ‘Real Attention’ on Fixing Inflation, Border or Face ’24 ‘Wipeout’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that President Joe Biden needs “a major course correction, acknowledgment of inflation, the immigration crisis, and real attention to addressing both of those issues,” and “absent that, it’s going to be a wipeout.”

Phillips said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “Minnesota’s in play, Bret, just like a lot of states that I think a lot of my fellow Democrats don’t want to confess is the reality. President Trump came awfully close in 2016, didn’t do as well, of course, four years later. But I’m telling my Democratic colleagues who are supporting President Biden, myself included, that there’s a lot of work to do. And Minnesota, Wisconsin are going to be bellwether states. I think a lot of people are going to be staying home. So, I think there’s a lot of competition with the couch. But, mark my words, we’re going to see a lot of surprises, I think unless there’s a major course correction, acknowledgment of inflation, the immigration crisis, and real attention to addressing both of those issues, absent that, it’s going to be a wipeout.”

He added that “the numbers are now reflecting this, but I think many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle have been feeling this for many, many months, certainly, I have in Minnesota, conversations with center-right, center-left voters in Minnesota are telling me, regularly, that they’re shifting perspectives. And that’s why I ran for president to shake up the Democratic primary. That’s why I’ve been encouraging the Biden campaign to really wake up to reality, because if Minnesota is that tight, rest assured, the rest of the country is headed in the same direction.”

