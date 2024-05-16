Biden Surrogate: Biden Debating Shows He’s Not Running ‘Morning in America Campaign’

During an interview with CBS on Wednesday, Biden campaign surrogate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that President Joe Biden agreeing to debate 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is a good thing for the country and Biden “needs to run a campaign like Harry Truman, think he’s behind, and run aggressively. And so, it’s an aggressive move. It’s not a move you would make if you were running a Morning in America campaign. But many of us believe it’s the right move.”

Khanna said, “I think it’s great for democracy. I’m glad that they’re going to meet. I’m glad that they’re going to get to discuss ideas and that the American people are going to get to evaluate both of them. Look, it’s a close race. And I’m glad that the President isn’t playing prevent defense and thinking he’s ahead and going to sit on a lead. He needs to run a campaign like Harry Truman, think he’s behind, and run aggressively. And so, it’s an aggressive move. It’s not a move you would make if you were running a Morning in America campaign. But many of us believe it’s the right move.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett