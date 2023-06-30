Second Hunter Biden Lawyer Doesn’t Deny WhatsApp Texts Are His

Hunter Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell, who represents high-profile individuals engulfed in political scandals, issued a letter Friday on behalf of the president’s son that did not deny the contents of the WhatsApp IRS whistleblower-revealed texts to be his client’s.

The failure to outright refute the contents of the text messages sent from Hunter Biden is the second case in two weeks from two different lawyers.

Last week, a WhatsApp text surfaced showing Hunter Biden demanded payment in 2017 from a CCP-linked businessman while “sitting” next to his dad was indeed Hunter’s message.

A second text showed Hunter Biden asking a second CEFC business associate, Gongwen “Kevin” Dong, for $10 million, noting the Biden family is best at “doing exactly what the chairman wants.”

Lowell’s letter to members of the congressional House committee did not deny the words in the texts were Hunter Biden’s, although he said the graphics of text screenshots were “fakes.”

Lowell wrote, “In short, the images you circulated online are complete fakes,” without denying the contents of messages to CCP-linked individuals.

He also said House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith making public the IRS whistleblower transcripts was “feed[ing] the misinformation campaign to harm our client … as a vehicle to attack his father.”



“Your attempt to protect the IRS agents was a transparent effort to provide cover to those with a bias and an axe to grind so deep and sharp as to have allowed them to avoid answering for their own conduct under oath,” he said.

In addition, Lowell claimed the whistleblowers disclosed information to Congress “in an attempt to evade their own misconduct,” alleging Smith violated federal laws in disclosing the IRS agents’ statements.

It doesn’t appear Abbe Lowell even read the witness transcripts he’s complaining about in his letter. Lowell falsely claims witnesses were never told of their obligation to tell the truth under 18 USC 1001. Except they were. We know this because it’s in the transcripts. https://t.co/k1IfLDXI7c pic.twitter.com/gHUZm06wDp — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 30, 2023

The letter comes after Hunter Biden’s attorney, Chris Clark, who leads his criminal defense, admitted the first 2017 WhatsApp text demanding money from a CCP-linked businessman while “sitting” next to his dad was indeed Hunter’s message.

“The DOJ investigation covered a period which was a time of turmoil and addiction for my client,” he wrote. “Any verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

Clark’s statement came on the same day that Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received $5.1 million within ten days of Hunter Biden’s first message to a CCP-linked businessman who worked with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC Energy, according to the 2020 Senate report on the Biden family.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.