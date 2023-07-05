Illegal Alien Gets Life in Prison for Raping, Impregnating 10-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison for raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio. The case was cited by President Joe Biden and other Democrats after the girl sought an abortion in Indiana.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, 28-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes was arrested and charged in July 2022 with raping the girl who then became pregnant.

Police said Fuentes had twice admitted to raping the girl while prosecutors said they had the DNA evidence to prove the illegal alien had raped her.

Still, the girl’s mother defended Fuentes in interviews with the media.

WATCH: The mother of the Ohio 10/y rape victim tells Telemundo's @MariaVargasPion that the child "is fine", and "everything they say about (Gerson Flores) is a lie." pic.twitter.com/Vtpyn404g7 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

On Wednesday, Fuentes pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in a Franklin County, Ohio, courtroom and accepted a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Fuentes could see his possibility of parole moved back five years if he commits bad behavior while serving his sentence.

Fuentes was able to live in the United States for at least seven years, working at a cafe despite his illegal alien status. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency told Breitbart News that they had not previously encountered Fuentes until his arrest for raping the girl.

The case made national headlines after Biden and other elected Democrats used the case to defend a constitutional right to abortion, following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, because the girl traveled to undergo an abortion on June 30 at six weeks pregnant.

Despite Biden’s claims that the girl was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost noted at the time that while Ohio has limited abortion, its law allows for medical emergencies, which include cases like child rape.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.