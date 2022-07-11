Ohio AG Yost: A 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Can Still Get an Abortion in Ohio

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) stated that Ohio’s abortion law “has a medical emergency exception, broader than just the life of the mother.” And that even if the story about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio having to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion is true, “she did not have to leave Ohio to find treatment.” Yost also said that if the story is true, the original doctor in Ohio who treated the victim committed a crime by failing to report the story despite being a mandated reporter.

In addition to stating that he hasn’t heard anything from local law enforcement about anyone investigating a crime like this and stating the state crime lab has “no case request for analysis that looks anything like this.” Yost addressed what would happen if the story turns out to be true.

Yost stated, “Speaking of hoaxes, though, can I correct something that everybody’s reporting wrong nationally? Ohio’s heartbeat law has a medical emergency exception, broader than just the life of the mother. She — this young girl, if she exists and if this horrible thing actually happened to her, it breaks my heart to think about it — she did not have to leave Ohio to find treatment.”

Earlier in the interview, Yost said, “We don’t know who the originating doctor in Ohio was, if they even exist. But the bottom line is it is a crime, if you’re a mandated reporter, to fail to report.”

