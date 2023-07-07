“It is unconscionable to use people as political props by persuading them to travel to another state based on false or deceptive representations,” the letter states. “We urge USDOJ to investigate potential violations of federal law by those involved in this Scheme.”

Los Angeles Police Department

The letter further stresses that the issue should come under federal investigation due to officials moving them across state lines.

“Although separate investigations into potential violations of state laws remain active, the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) has a unique capability to investigate cases where, as here, the scheme stretches from Massachusetts to California,” the letter says.

Neither Merrick Garland nor the justice department have responded to the letter.

As Breitbart News reported in early June, two planes carrying migrants (over 30 in total) arrived in Sacramento over the course of a single weekend. Newsom said his office would be investigating whether or not DeSantis may be guilty of kidnapping.

“You small, pathetic man. This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” he said at the time.