California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has called on the Department of Justice to investigate the state of Florida for its transferring of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and Sacramento.
Joined by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Newsom said in a letter that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should open a criminal investigation into the Orange State’s “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program.” Newsom claims that contractors with the state lured migrants onto planes with false promises.
“It is unconscionable to use people as political props by persuading them to travel to another state based on false or deceptive representations,” the letter states. “We urge USDOJ to investigate potential violations of federal law by those involved in this Scheme.”
The letter further stresses that the issue should come under federal investigation due to officials moving them across state lines.
“Although separate investigations into potential violations of state laws remain active, the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) has a unique capability to investigate cases where, as here, the scheme stretches from Massachusetts to California,” the letter says.
Neither Merrick Garland nor the justice department have responded to the letter.
As Breitbart News reported in early June, two planes carrying migrants (over 30 in total) arrived in Sacramento over the course of a single weekend. Newsom said his office would be investigating whether or not DeSantis may be guilty of kidnapping.
“You small, pathetic man. This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” he said at the time.
Bonta’s office confirmed they would be investigating kidnapping charges and “evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants.” Bonta said the migrants were promised jobs and that California would help them find work.
“They never intended to help them find a job but told them that they would do that so they could get on the plane and sign their documents and be transported to Sacramento,” Bonta said. “They completely exploited, abused and manipulated these folks who were vulnerable and were hoping and dreaming of a job and told they would be helped finding that job only to be abandoned.”
It should also be noted that the federal government regularly transports migrants across the United States.
“The federal government transports migrants around the country for various purposes, as required under federal law. This includes uniting unaccompanied children with their families or sponsors,” Verify This noted. “Adult migrants are sometimes transported from one U.S. detention center to another, or between U.S. cities when immigration authorities order their deportation.”
