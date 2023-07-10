No Suspect Yet in White House Cocaine Probe: ‘Still Open and Active’

The Secret Service said Monday that its probe into who brought cocaine into the White House is “still open and active.”

“It is still open and active at this time,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Breitbart News.

There is no suspect yet, he said. “Something like that would come after an investigation is completed,” he added.

The House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing by the Secret Service by this Friday.

“The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history,” Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) said in a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Friday, requesting the briefing:

Why aren’t they honest with us about the Hunter Biden investigation? Why aren’t they honest with us about drugs in the White House? What are they hiding? — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 10, 2023

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday scolded reporters who questioned whether the cocaine belonged to President Biden or Hunter Biden.

“The Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible,” Jean-Pierre said.

However, her remarks turned out not to be true.

President Biden and Hunter Biden were both at the White House on Friday, as reported by Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak.

The cocaine was discovered last Sunday during a routine patrol by uniformed Secret Service officers at the White House around 6:00 p.m. Eastern. The discovery led to an evacuation and a D.C. Fire Department hazmat team being dispatched to the White House.

The cocaine was found in a clear plastic baggie in a cubby near an entrance to the lower level of the White House West Wing, which is accessible by White House officials and their personal guests.

All guests must undergo a background check and are supposed to be screened before entering the White House grounds.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell recently acknowledged during a broadcast on Friday, “It was found, by my observation, in a much more secure place — limited access place than that West Wing reception area there.”

“It is still a publicly trafficked, frequently trafficked place, but it’s down near the Situation Room right off West Executive [Drive] down below. And normal people — just average people just can’t get in there even with the entry for the Northwest Gate,” she said during a broadcast on Thursday.

