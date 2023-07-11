President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, is ignoring a request from Republicans on the House Oversight Committee to disclose the number of illegal aliens the agency has released directly into American communities through its massive parole pipeline.

As Breitbart News reported, late last month, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, led by Reps. James Comer (R-KY) and Glenn Grothman (R-WI), asked Mayorkas to provide a total numerical accounting of illegal aliens DHS has released into the United States interior through the administration’s expansive parole pipeline.

The letter asked Mayorkas to provide the data by July 7.

Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and Scott Perry (R-PA) also signed the letter.

On Tuesday, Grothman’s office confirmed to Breitbart News that Mayorkas had yet to reply to the House Oversight Committee members.

From January 2021 to February 2023, it is estimated that Biden’s DHS has released more than 880,000 illegal aliens into the U.S. interior via the agency’s parole pipeline at the border. The estimate, though, is not a definitive figure, as DHS actively buries such data.

In April 2022, for example, DHS is estimated to have released more than 91,000 illegal aliens into American communities via Biden’s parole pipeline.

A previous report from Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee suggested that “almost all” migrants who arrive at Ports of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border are likely to be released into the nation’s interior.

