The man accused of filming himself raping unconscious boys whom he allegedly drugged is an illegal alien living in the United States, the Franklin, Tennessee, Police Department confirms.

As Breitbart News reported, 63-year-old soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos was arrested and charged in Franklin County this week for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing multiple young boys from nine to 17-years-old. Campos allegedly filmed the assaults on his cellphone.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that Campos is an illegal alien who has lived in the area for about 20 years.

Campos was arrested after he left his phone at a local pizza parlor in Franklin County on June 22. Employees went through the phone to gather information about the owner. The employees said they found videos and photos of child sexual abuse and thus called the police.

“During an immediate and tireless investigation, detectives found hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures on that phone,” police said in a statement. “In many of them, Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old.”

While three of the 10 victims seen in the recorded sexual abuse were initially identified by police, another five have come forward to accuse Campos of drugging and raping them.

According to police, Campos’s child sexual abuse likely dates back many years, as he allegedly frequently searched for boys to join his soccer team at local schools and playgrounds.

Campos is being held in Franklin County and his next court date is July 25.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.